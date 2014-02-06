SAN FRANCISCO Feb 6 Video game maker Activision
Blizzard Inc reported better-than-expected
fourth-quarter income driven by strong sales of its "Call of
Duty" titles during the holiday period.
The shares rose 7 percent in after-hours trading after
closing at $17.17 on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
For the first quarter ending March 31, the videogame maker
forecast a profit below industry analyst targets, calling for
earnings, excluding items, of 9 cents a share, versus an average
forecast of 11 cents a share.
The company's fourth-quarter non-GAAP income, adjusted for
the deferral of digital revenue and other items, of 79 cents was
a cent higher than a year ago. Wall Street's average forecast
was 73 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, also known for its "Skylanders" games, said
non-GAAP revenue, adjusted for the deferral of digital revenue
and other items, dropped 13 percent to $2.27 billion from $2.6
billion a year ago. This was in line with Wall Street analysts'
expectations of $2.22 billion.