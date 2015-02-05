(Corrects headline with revenue forecast miss)
Feb 5 Videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc
, known for its "Call of Duty", "Destiny" and "World of
Warcraft" titles, forecast revenue for the first quarter below
average analyst expectation, factoring in the impact of a
strengthening dollar.
The dollar had risen 15.6 percent in the past six
months, up to Wednesday's close. Activision earns about half of
its revenue from outside the United States.
The company forecast adjusted profit of 5 cents per share
and adjusted revenue of 640 million. Analysts on average were
expecting profit of 18 cents and revenue of $777.7 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, also known for its "Skylanders" and "Diablo"
games, launched a two-year share buyback plan of $750 million.
(Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)