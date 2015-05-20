By Tom Hals
| WILMINGTON, Del.
WILMINGTON, Del. May 20 A Delaware judge on
Wednesday approved a $275 million shareholder settlement
involving videogame maker Activision Blizzard Inc and
awarded the small law firms that brought the case a $72.5
million fee.
The owner of the "Call of Duty" game agreed to the
settlement last year, which ended a shareholder lawsuit
challenging Activision's $8 billion deal to acquire its stock
held by French conglomerate Vivendi SA. The lawsuit
alleged that Activision's chief executive and co-chairman
benefited unfairly from the deal, and the settlement barred them
from gaining control of Activision.
On Wednesday, Travis Laster, a judge on Delaware's Court of
Chancery, overruled an objection to the settlement and to the
fee award. The lawsuit was led by the four-attorney firm of
Friedlander & Gorris in Wilmington, Delaware, and the six-lawyer
firm of Bragar Eagel & Squire of New York.
"This case involved true contingency risk," wrote Laster, in
a 90-page opinion approving the fee and settlement. He noted the
partners of the firms involved took out personal loans to fund
the case and turned away other work.
The fee award works out to $9,500 an hour, according to
court records. "While the size of the award implies a generous
hourly rate, in this case it is justified by the effort," wrote
Laster.
The fee award was opposed by two shareholders who said their
attorneys had contributed to ultimate settlement by opposing an
attempt to strike an early deal in the case. They sought $7.25
million for lawyers at Levi & Korsinksy of New York and Smith
Katzenstein & Furlow of Wilmington.
Laster rejected that argument and noted "they can claim to
have contributed causally to the settlement only in the
metaphysical sense that the flap of a butterfly's wings in
Beijing may lead to a thunderstorm in Delaware."
The case was a derivative lawsuit, meaning the investor who
brought it, Anthony Pacchia, was suing on behalf of Activision.
The settlement was paid to Activision's treasury by Vivendi,
insurers and an investor group that included Activision Chief
Executive Bobby Kotick and co-Chairman Brian Kelly.
The settlement is the largest ever for a shareholder
derivative lawsuit. Other large settlements include $139 million
involving News Corp in 2013 and $122 million paid by Oracle
Corp's chief executive, Larry Ellison, in 2005.
The Friedlander firm was known as Bouchard, Margules &
Friedlander when it brought the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Leslie Adler)