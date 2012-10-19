By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Activision Blizzard
is betting big on children's fantasy adventure game
"Skylanders" this holiday, with the launch of a new title on
Sunday and plans for more mobile versions of the console game.
The franchise's second offering, "Skylanders: Giants", will
hit stores in North America following the success of
"Skylanders: Spyro's Adventures" whose U.S. sales have exceeded
286 million game packs, toys and accessories since its 2011
release.
Activision, which is better known for hardcore shooter
games, is trying to stem the loss of subscribers from its
bread-and-butter games like "World of Warcraft" and diversify
revenue sources. Analysts say the "Skylanders" franchise can
generate sales not just from games but also toys and licensed
merchandise from apparel to bicycles.
"Skylanders" counts among 2012's top-selling games, helped
by a fairly novel concept. It is sold with physical toys that
come to life on screen when they are connected to consoles such
as Microsoft Corp's Xbox or Sony Corp's
PlayStation.
When figurines - priced from $10 to $15 - are placed on a
small electronic portal, a chip inside them interacts with the
console and records a player's achievements and progress.
That concept caught on after the first title, prompting the
company to focus on building the brand and expand its licensing
program, Activision Publishing Chief Executive Eric Hirshberg
said.
"It just starts to take on that body language or footprint
of a really meaningful pop-cultural set of characters, the way
that Star Wars does or Transformers does," Hirshberg said.
Activision has heavily invested in the Skylanders franchise
and marketed products, which are aimed at 5- to 10-year-olds, a
demographic dominated by Nintendo Co Ltd.
"Many tens of millions of dollars" have been spent on
Skylanders "to go through the development side that is both
creation of the software, packaging and toys, and manufacturing
of the toys and shipping," said Paul Reiche, who heads
Activision's Novato, California-based Toys for Bob studio that
develops "Skylanders".
Executives declined to disclose the exact amount it invested
in the building the Skylanders franchise. But it is comparable
to the amount it spends in creating its so-called triple-A, or
high-quality, games like "Call of Duty", Reiche said.
GOING MOBILE
The company is expected to introduce new Skylanders titles
for mobile devices in addition to its current "Skylanders Cloud
Patrol" game for Apple Inc iPhones and iPads.
An exclusive Kindle version of "Skylanders Cloud Patrol" was
launched along with Amazon.com Inc's Kindle Fire HD
last month. The game is the first-ever app that allows users to
buy, by clicking a button, Skylanders toys of more than 30
characters while playing the game on their Kindle tablets.
"The more that we can integrate the purchase process into
the digital experience the better," Hirschberg said.
"Skylanders Spyro's Adventures" has been the top-selling
game this year based on revenue from sales of the games,
accessory packs and figures, according to research firm NPD.
The company has sold over 30 million Skylanders action
figures in the United States so far, and hopes the new game will
boost sales further.
Toys retailer Toys 'R' Us began pre-selling "Skylanders
Giants" in July and "has seen a lot of demand," said Troy
Peterson, vice president of the Electronics and Entertainment
Division.
)