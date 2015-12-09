NEW YORK Dec 9 Activist hedge funds, once
trusted allies to private equity firms in their pursuit of
companies, are emerging as their rivals.
With the stock market close to all-time highs, buyout firms
can only offer relatively small premiums to take companies
private, pitting them against activists who have snapped up
stakes in a broad range of businesses at the fastest pace since
2008.
Activists have historically pushed companies to explore
leveraged buyouts, a role that diminished as high stock prices
put a dent in private equity dealmaking.
The gradual shift in the relationship between private equity
firms and activists comes at a challenging time for the buyout
industry, which faces aggressive corporate buyers, tighter
lending markets, and lackluster fundraising.
Stagnant leveraged buyout volumes are in sharp contrast to a
surge in activist campaigns, which are increasingly moving away
from calls for companies to explore buybacks or mergers, and
more toward forcing the kind of operational changes that private
equity firms would have carried out.
"They're going to be converging on each other's turf," said
Tyson McCabe, senior director for Nasdaq OMX advisory services,
which provides shareholder analysis for companies trading on the
exchange.
Activist firms such as Trian Partners make the argument
behind the scenes to institutional investors and management
teams that they can improve profits, boost value and keep the
company publicly traded to encourage it to seek a partnership
with an activist investor over a private equity firm. That will
allow other shareholders to reap the gains from a company's
turnaround.
Underscoring the point, top executives at Trian, which has
long prided itself on its focus on turning around a business
over the long term, refer to activism as a derivative of private
equity, according to people familiar with the matter. Trian
declined to comment.
The rivalry has grown more pronounced as private equity
firms seek to take minority stakes in companies, which in some
cases are under siege from hedge funds. [ID: nL1N13T1A5]
Last week, for example, activist hedge fund Barington
Capital Group LP warned cosmetics maker Avon Products Inc.
about striking a deal with private equity. In a letter,
Barington said it owns more than 3 percent of the company and
cautioned "against any sale of the company's North America
business to private equity or a dilutive sale of an equity stake
on unfavorable terms to shareholders."
Barington did not name the private equity firm, but Reuters
has reported that Avon is in talks with Cerberus Capital
Management LP, in a deal that may also involve the firm taking a
minority stake.
Barington lays out a detailed restructuring plan and lists
several proposed changes at the company that the firm says will
drive shares higher over the long term..
FRIEND TO FOE
The Barington-Cerberus clash is a far cry from the historic
relationship that activists and buyout firms enjoyed. That
pairing often involved an activist pushing for an under-valued
company to sell itself, the management team agreeing to explore
a sale, and a private equity firm swooping in for the purchase.
In December 2013, KKR & Co LP co-founder George
Roberts said at a Goldman Sachs financial services conference
that KKR wouldn't have bought industrial equipment maker Gardner
Denver if an activist investor, which in this case was ValueAct
Capital, hadn't called for a sale of the company.
Sentiment has now changed. In an October interview with
technology trade publication The Information, TPG Capital
co-founder Jim Coulter cited activists as a reason that $10
billion private equity deals are not happening.
"A lot of the companies that might have been susceptible to
buyouts in past cycles are now hitting price increases because
the activists show up and wave some proxy cards and therefore
action is taken," Coulter said.
At the same time, activists are more open to buying
companies outright, albeit of smaller size. On Monday, for
example, activist investor Carl Icahn offered to buy auto parts
company Pep Boys - Manny, Moe & Jack for $834 million.
The number of U.S. companies publicly targeted by an
activist this year reached 305 by the end of October, more than
triple the total in 2010, Activist Insight data show. The
success of activists is due in part to the growing support of
large institutional investors such as T. Rowe Price, Capital
Group and BlackRock.
The flood of campaigns counters a drop in private equity
deal volume.
To be sure, the challenge for activist hedge funds that take
a private equity approach is delivering returns for their
investors that are as attractive as those generated by
traditional activism.
Demands in the sector's "operational" category are up
six-fold since 2010, according to industry data and trade
publication Activist Insight. But that has coincided with lower
investment returns in the same category.
Going back to 2010, the annualized total return for stocks
subjected to operational demands was negative 2.3 percent from
the date of disclosure, compared to 8.3 percent for all
activist-targeted stocks, Activist Insight data show.
While not necessarily representative of activists' actual
performance, the data is indicative of a more subdued market
reaction to operational activism, said Activist Insight Editor
Josh Black.
The trend is "perhaps due to the successes of funds like
Trian and ValueAct who have employed these strategies for some
time and perhaps because this is the next opportunity set now
that the 'low-hanging fruit' has been plucked," Black said.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty in New York; Editing by Greg
Roumeliotis and John Pickering)