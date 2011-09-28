(Follows alerts)

Sept 28 Diversified manufacturer Actuant Corp posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat market estimates, helped by strong performance across its businesses.

The company, which makes wire and pipeline connectors, switches, transformers, and cables, forecast first-quarter earnings of 40-45 cents a share, on sales of $365-$375 million.

Analysts on average were expected earnings of 43 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $387.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the fourth quarter, net income was $41.4 million, or 55 cents a share, compared with a loss of $16.8 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

From continuing operations, it earned 50 cents a share.

Sales rose to $403.4 million from $310.4 million. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 46 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $394.4 million.

