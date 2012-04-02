April 2 Actuant Corp on Monday sold $300 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, Thomson Reuters service.

The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned $250 million.

Wells Fargo, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and JP Morgan were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: ACTUANT CORP AMT $300 MLN COUPON 5.625 PCT MATURITY 06/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Ba2 YIELD 5.625 PCT SETTLEMENT 04/16/2012 S&P DOUBLE-B SPREAD 343 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS