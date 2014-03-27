BRIEF-Open Investments plans RUB 5 bln bonds placement
* Said on Monday that it plans placement of 5 billion rouble ($87.09 million) BO-01 series bonds in open subscription
JOHANNESBURG, March 27 Acucap Properties Ltd : * JSE: ACP - SYC - announcement of offer by Acucap to acquire all Sycom units in issue and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
March 21 NH Special Purpose Acquisition 5 Co Ltd :
DUBAI, March 22 Most stock markets in the Gulf look set to consolidate on Tuesday in the absence of major international or domestic news, though Saudi Arabian stocks could react to news of a tighter policy on foreign workers.