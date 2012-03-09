March 9 Lighting fixture maker Acuity Brands Inc plans to close down its Cochran, Georgia production facility by the end of the current fiscal year to cut costs.

The Atlanta-based company will take a pre-tax charge of about $15 million this year, with about $5 million expected to be recognized by the second quarter.

Production from the facility, which accounts for less than 10 percent of the company's total sales, will be transferred to existing facilities in North America.

Acuity sees annualized pre-tax savings of about $8 million, starting in the first quarter of 2013, mainly on lower labor and manufacturing spending, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company also said it took a charge of $1 million in the second quarter as it cut workforce at its Spanish operations.

Acuity Brands, which sells lights under brands including Synergy Lighting Controls, Lithonia Lighting, Holophane and Gotham, is sensitive to increases in prices of raw materials such as steel and copper.

In January, the company had said it could raise prices if raw material costs continue to grow. (Reporting by Durba Ghosh in Bangalore; Editing by Krishna N Das)