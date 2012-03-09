March 9 Lighting fixture maker Acuity
Brands Inc plans to close down its Cochran, Georgia
production facility by the end of the current fiscal year to cut
costs.
The Atlanta-based company will take a pre-tax charge of
about $15 million this year, with about $5 million expected to
be recognized by the second quarter.
Production from the facility, which accounts for less than
10 percent of the company's total sales, will be transferred to
existing facilities in North America.
Acuity sees annualized pre-tax savings of about $8 million,
starting in the first quarter of 2013, mainly on lower labor and
manufacturing spending, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The company also said it took a charge of $1 million in the
second quarter as it cut workforce at its Spanish operations.
Acuity Brands, which sells lights under brands including
Synergy Lighting Controls, Lithonia Lighting, Holophane and
Gotham, is sensitive to increases in prices of raw materials
such as steel and copper.
In January, the company had said it could raise prices if
raw material costs continue to grow.
