Dec 9 Acura Pharmaceuticals Inc said
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration agreed to review the
results of a failed mid-stage trial of a painkiller made with
the company's technology designed to deter abuse.
Acura shares jumped 24 percent in premarket trade.
Results from the mid-stage trial showed in August that
Acura's tablet, being tested for potential abuse by snorting,
did not significantly reduce likability among abusers.
Acura said on Monday that FDA agreed to provide a definitive
response regarding the suitability of the trial to be considered
in an approval application review.
The regulator also asked for some additional data, but the
company said it does not expect to conduct additional studies to
provide the information.
Acura shares were trading at $2.08 before the bell. They
closed at $1.69 on the Nasdaq on Friday.
