Morocco's BMCE bank posts 4 pct rise in net profit for 2016
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
CAPE TOWN, Sept 29 Saudi Arabia-based power and water project developer, Acwa Power, is aiming for a stock market floatation on the Saudi bourse sometime next year, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We are committed to broadening the shareholder base, including to bring in the Saudi public and in due course international participants," Paddy Padmanathan, president and chief executive told Reuters on the sidelines of a gas conference in Cape Town. (Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.