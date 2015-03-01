ABU DHABI, March 1 Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power is
obtaining a loan of about $344 million from three banks to
finance a solar energy project in Dubai, chief executive Paddy
Padmanathan said on Sunday.
The 27-year amortising loan with an interest rate of 4
percent is being provided by Abu Dhabi's First Gulf Bank
and two Saudi banks, National Commercial Bank
and Samba Financial Group, he told reporters on the
sidelines of a business conference.
Padmanathan said the entire project would cost about $400
million, of which the bank financing would account for 86
percent. "We are working towards signing by end-March," he said.
The solar plant, to be built by a consortium of ACWA and
Spain's TSK, was ordered by Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority and will have a capacity of 200 megawatts.
ACWA is preparing bids for projects worth $7 billion in
areas from from south Asia to the Middle East and North Africa
and South Africa, Padmanathan said. "It is a very, very buoyant
sector."
The company's 2014 results are due to be compiled in April
and it expects to achieve 15-20 percent profit growth,
Padmanathan added.
ACWA is awaiting regulatory approval for an initial public
offer of its shares; the size of the IPO has not been finalised,
he said. Asked about the company's value, he said: "We control
about $25 billion-plus of assets - that is, we are invested in."
(Reporting by Stanley Carvalho, Writing by Andrew Torchia)