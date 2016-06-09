DUBAI, June 9 Saudi-based ACWA Power
expects to win further business in South Africa
this year as the power plant developer rides out concerns about
the country's currency to tap into its need for more
electricity, the firm's chief executive told Reuters.
South Africa's economy has been hit hard by a significant
fall in the rand's value against the dollar, while businesses
have also faced power shortages as state utility Eskom was
forced to cut some supplies almost daily earlier this year.
For developers such as ACWA the South African government's
plans to improve power supplies provides significant
opportunities, although there are also challenges due to the
currency, according to Chief Executive Paddy Padmanathan.
These include increased construction costs as materials are
brought in from abroad, being paid for the electricity produced
in rand, and the potential future risks over being able to
freely convert rand into dollars.
However, with power plants being long-term investments and
the continuing availability of funding from local banks to back
projects, Padmanathan remains optimistic on South Africa.
"There's no point in getting excited about the rand getting
devalued today or doing this yesterday, or (President Jacob)
Zuma said this the day before yesterday, we have to look at it
for the medium to long term and ride out the cycles," he said.
"We are providing electricity and, where we do, water, two
principle commodities which are fundamental to life, not just
economic development, so they are the last thing which people
are going to pull the plug on."
ACWA aims to close financing for the 100 megawatt Redstone
Concentrating Solar Power (CSP) thermal plant in July, the same
month as it expects to be awarded two further build contracts:
for the 300 MW Khanyisa coal-fired power plant in Mpumalanga
province, and the 125 MW Solis 1 thermal solar plant in Northern
Cape province, where it is partnered with BrightSource Energy
.
Should they be awarded to ACWA, the firm hopes to close the
financing to back the $1 billion Solis 1 plant by the end of the
year, while the Khanyisa plant would cost around $600 million.
ACWA is also interested in a gas-fired power plant-building
programme, which Padmanathan expects to be announced later this
year.
RENEWABLES
The increasing interest in renewables from Middle Eastern
and African governments, which make up the majority of the 13
countries in which ACWA operates, means that around half of all
ACWA's business is now in "clean" energy.
Padmanathan was "very optimistic" about Saudi Arabia's plans
for generating 9,500 MW of renewable energy under its Vision
2030 economic plan, while he was also "very excited" by Dubai's
announcement for 1,000 MW of CSP capacity.
The firm has already bid for the 800 MW third phase of the
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum Solar Park, with a
decision on the winner from operator Dubai Electricity and Water
Authority likely in just over a month in his view.
Meanwhile the closing of the financing for the 120 MW
Khalladi wind farm in Morocco was expected this week,
Padmanathan added.
(Reporting by David French; Editing by Greg Mahlich)