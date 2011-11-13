DUBAI Nov 13 Saudi Arabia's water and
power project developer Acwa Power has signed an increase to its
debut corporate facility, taking the final amount to the $300
million target, a statement from the company said on Sunday.
JPMorgan Chase and Malayan Banking BHD
joined the upsized deal, the statement said, taking the murabaha
facility from the $210 million size that was announced in June.
A Murabaha is a cost-plus-profit arrangement which complies with
Islamic law.
In June, Acwa Power said the company was talking to two
banks to increase the amount to $300 million,
although the latest statement didn't clarify whether these were
the pair which eventually signed up.
Four banks - Standard Chartered, Citi, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch and Mizuho - provided
the remainder of the financing.
