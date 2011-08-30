* Says required to pay sum on or before Aug 31

* Says will also pay $7.5 mln over 3-yr period (Follows alerts)

Aug 30 Clean coal technology firm ADA-ES Inc said it agreed to pay $33 million to Norit International NV to settle their litigation.

In April, ADA-ES said it was ordered to pay damages and royalties on sales for breaching terms of a contract with Norit Americas and for using Norit's propriety technology to build its own plant.

Littleton, Colorado-based ADA-ES, which will fund the settlement using cash on hand, said it agreed to also pay Norit a sum of $7.5 million over a three-year period.

As of June 30, the company had cash and equivalents of $41.02 million, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"We vehemently disagree with the decision by the arbitrators and strongly feel that there was no unauthorized use of any trade secrets on our part," Chief Executive Michael Durham said in a statement.

The company's shares closed at $13.74 on Tuesday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)