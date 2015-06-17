UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SYDNEY, June 17 Shares in Adairs Ltd debuted at a 12 percent premium on Wednesday after the Australian bedding, towels and cushions retailer raised A$218 million ($168.2 million) in an initial public offering.
The shares first traded at A$2.60, compared with their issue price of A$2.40, and were trading at A$2.67 in the afternoon session while the broader market rose 1 percent.
The listing performance comes as a relief for Australia's IPO market, which has stalled in 2015 as the stock market experiences increasingly volatile conditions.
The benchmark S&P/ASX-200 index has fallen 5 percent so far in the June quarter as two interest rate cuts failed to ignite an economy still struggling to adjust to the end of a two-decade mining boom.
In the past two weeks alone, the equity markets of Australia and New Zealand have watched four planned listings worth more than A$2 billion being cancelled because of uncertain trading conditions.
That included what was to be Australia's biggest listing of the year so far, the A$1 billion IPO of South African insurer Hollard Group's local unit.
In the March quarter, total money raised by Australian IPOs tumbled to $327 million from $7.5 billion in the fourth quarter of last year. The average issue size fell to $30 million from $270 million over the same period, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 1.2962 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.