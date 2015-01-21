JERUSALEM Jan 21 Israel's Adama Agricultural Solutions plans a private bond offering of up to 400 million shekels ($102 million), it said on Wednesday, two months after postponing an initial public offering in New York.

Adama, the world's largest provider of generic crop protection products, said proceeds would be used to recycle existing debt.

The bonds will expand an existing debt series, it said, adding that the timing was dependent on market conditions.

In November, Adama postponed a planned IPO of nearly $500 million due to adverse market conditions. It had planned to use the proceeds to buy several companies in China from China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina).

ChemChina owns 60 percent of Adama while Israel's Discount Investment Corp owns the rest.

($1 = 3.9340 shekels) ($1 = 3.9338 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer, editing by John Stonestreet)