JERUSALEM, July 17 Israel's Discount Investment Corp said on Sunday it had agreed to sell a 40 percent stake in crop protection products maker Adama Agricultural Solutions to China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) for $1.4 billion, including debt.

The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama and its smaller rival Sanonda. Sanonda is a subsidiary of ChemChina, which already owns 60 percent of Adama.

Discount Investment said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange that in return for the Adama shares, ChemChina would cover a $1.17 billion loan and pay $230 million in cash. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch. Editing by Jane Merriman)