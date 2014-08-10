(Adds plans to list shares in New York)
JERUSALEM Aug 10 Adama Agricultural Solutions,
the world's largest provider of generic crop protection
chemicals, plans to list its shares in New York, the Israeli
firm said as it reported a 23.5 percent rise in quarterly
profit.
Adama said on Sunday it would file a registration statement
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in the next few
days to list its shares on either the New York Stock Exchange or
Nasdaq.
It added there was no certainty on whether it would carry
out an offering or on the timing and the amount it might raise.
Second-quarter net profit rose to $59.4 million from $48.1
million, the Israeli company formerly known as MA Industries
said. Its products include fungicides, herbicides, insecticides
and growth regulators.
Turnover grew 9 percent to $875.9 million, with sales up in
Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific and Africa. Sales
edged lower in Europe, its largest market, due to unseasonably
cold and wet weather.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60
percent of Adama, while Israel's Discount Investment Corp
owns the rest.
Adama also said it was evaluating business opportunities in
China that could help it build significant commercial,
operational and research and development facilities in the
country.
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Keiron Henderson and
Jane Baird)