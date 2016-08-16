TEL AVIV Aug 16 Adama Agricultural Solutions, an Israeli provider of crop-protection products, reported a 5.6 percent increase in quarterly net profit as lower production and procurement costs offset the negative impact of a stronger dollar.

Adama posted a net profit on Tuesday of $57 million in the second quarter compared with $54 million a year earlier. Revenue slipped 5.1 percent to $808 million but excluding foreign currency effects revenue edged up 0.1 percent.

China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) owns 60 percent of Adama, with the rest held by Israeli holding firm Discount Investment Corp.

Discount said on Tuesday it has signed an agreement to sell its 40 percent stake to ChemChina. The sale for $1.4 billion, including debt, was initially announced last month.

The deal is set to pave the way for a merger between Adama, the world's biggest producer of generic crop protection products, and smaller agrochemical producer Sanonda, also a subsidiary of ChemChina.

Adama said it expects the Sanonda transaction will be completed in the first half of 2017.

In Europe, Adama's largest market, quarterly sales fell 13.4 percent to $279 million, due to extended cold, rainy weather and a decrease in selling prices in several countries. Sales in North America rose 4.3 percent to $186 million. (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Adrian Croft)