JERUSALEM, June 4 Israel's Adama Agricultural
Solutions said on Sunday that a panel of the China Securities
Regulatory Commission has approved its merger with Chinese
agrochemical producer Sanonda, paving the way for
the deal's completion.
China National Chemical Corp (ChemChina) controls
Adama, the world's biggest producer of generic crop protection
products, and is in the process of combing it with Sanonda
, which is also a subsidiary of ChemChina.
Following the approval from the Chinese regulator, Adama
said it expected the merger to be completed in the coming weeks.
"Adama's combination with Sanonda is expected to create, in
one coordinated move, the only integrated global-China crop
protection company, with combined 2016 sales of $3.35 billion,"
it said.
Last week, Adama said it had already received approval from
a significant majority of Sanonda shareholders and was awaiting
final approval from China's securities authority.
The combined company's pro-forma equity is valued at
approximately $4.6 billion, placing its pro-forma enterprise
value at approximately $5.7 billion, Adama said. It will
continue to operate under the Adama brand and main operations
will still be run out of Israel.
