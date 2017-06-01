FOREX-Dollar moves sideway after gains, sterling rises
* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted
* Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks
* Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket
of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated
gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal
Reserve