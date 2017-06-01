FOREX-Dollar moves sideway after gains, sterling rises

* Dollar seen getting bump if U.S. tax reform enacted * Sterling rebounds after Haldane's rate-hike remarks * Falling oil prices pressure commodity-linked currencies (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 21 The dollar was little changed against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hovering at a one-month peak as it consolidated gains from earlier this week on expectations of a possibly another Federal Reserve