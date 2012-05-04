LOS ANGELES May 4 Adam Yauch, a founding member of pioneering hip-hop group the Beastie Boys, has died at age 47 after treatment for cancer, according to media reports.

The website of rap mogul Russell Simmons, globalgrind.com, posted a headline saying it had "confirmed this very sad news," but did not provide a source.

Music magazine Rolling Stone's website also reported that it "has learned" of Yauch's death, but did not provide a source. It said the New York-based musician had been undergoing treatment for cancer since doctors discovered a tumor in his salivary gland in 2009.

Representatives for Yauch were not immediately available for confirmation.

Yauch, who went by the stage name MCA, founded the Beastie Boys in the 1980s with his two friends, Michael Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horowitz (Ad-Roc). Their breakout album was 1986, "License to Ill," which featured the hit "Fight for Your Right (To Party)."

While the Beasties remained active in music over the decades, Yauch went on to produce movies and founded a film production company called Oscilloscope. (Reporting By Bob Tourtellotte; Editing by Doina Chiacu)