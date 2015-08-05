* Environment approval pulled pending gov't resubmission
* Court seeks assurances that skinks and snakes are
protected
* Adani confident matter will be rectified
By James Regan
SYDNEY, Aug 5 An Australian court on Wednesday
revoked the government's environmental approval for one of the
world's biggest coal mines under construction in the Australian
outback by Indian conglomerate Adani Mining.
Environmentalists hailed the ruling against the
controversial Carmichael mine as another setback for the
project, estimated to cost up to $16 billion, which they say
threatens two vulnerable species and will endanger the Great
Barrier Reef.
Adani, which recently suspended work in a number of areas on
the mine as it awaits government approvals, attributed the
ruling to a "technical legal error" and said it was confident
the matter would be rectified.
The Federal court ruled that the environmental approval
granted to Adani in July 2014 by Australian Environment Minister
Greg Hunt's office failed to include conditions to protect the
yakka skink and ornamental snake.
The Environment Department said Hunt would reconsider his
approval in six to eight weeks, after taking into account an
assessment of the impact on the two species.
The challenge was launched by Mackay Conservation Group in
January.
Adani, which wants to ship millions tonnes of coal a year to
India, has battled environmental opposition since starting work
on the mine five years ago.
"It's not project dead because of a stuff up by the
environment department," Adani spokesman Andrew Porter told
Reuters.
Proponents argue the project is needed if Indian Prime
Minister Narendra Modi is to keep his promise to bring
electricity to hundreds of millions of people presently living
off the grid.
In April, French banks BNP Paribas and Credit
Agricole said they did not intend to provide financing
for coal mining in the Galilee Basin, joining several other
European banks that have ruled out involvement on environmental
grounds.
Adani rival GVK is also seeking approvals to dig a mine in
the basin, a 247,000-square kilometere expanse in north-eastern
Australia.
Adani said in a statement emailed to Reuters that it had
been advised that a "technical legal vulnerability" had arisen
because certain documents were not presented by the environment
department in finalising the approval.
"Adani is confident the conditions imposed on the existing
approval are robust and appropriate once the technicality is
addressed," the company said.
The Environment Department said a "technical administrative
matter" had arisen in the way advice was provided to the
minister.
"Without pre-empting a final decision about the project, the
department expects that it will take six to eight weeks to
prepare its advice and the supporting documentation, and for the
minister to reconsider his final decision," the department said
on its website.
