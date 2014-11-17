* Adani signs MOU with State Bank of India to back
Australian mine
* Queensland government to back rail investment for mine
* Adani ploughs on while Australian coal producers suffer
* Loan among largest from Indian bank for overseas project
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE, Nov 17 Adani Enterprises
won support on Monday from an Indian state-owned bank and an
Australian state to help it build a $7 billion coal mine,
defying a slump in coal prices to 5-1/2-year lows that has
stalled rival projects.
The infrastructure conglomerate, whose founder, Gautam
Adani, has close ties to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,
has signed a memorandum of understanding for a loan of up to $1
billion from the State Bank of India for the mine, rail
and port project, which it aims to build by end-2017.
The loan, which would be one of the largest extended by an
Indian bank for an overseas project, was announced as Adani was
in Brisbane with a business delegation for the G20 summit, which
Modi attended over the weekend.
"The MOU with SBI is a significant milestone in the
development of our Carmichael mine," Adani said in a statement.
Adani, 52, has enjoyed a rapid rise in Indian business
circles in recent years, a rise often associated with Modi, who
until this year headed the government in Gujarat state where
Adani is based and where it has a huge coal-fired power plant.
Shares in Adani Enterprises have surged 85 percent this year
- helping Adani to more than double his net worth to $7.1
billion, according to Forbes - largely in the run-up to Modi's
national election victory in May.
Adani also won a commitment from Queensland state government
to take short-term, minority stakes in rail and port
infrastructure needed to unlock the massive coal reserves in the
untapped Galilee Basin. Coal from the region must be sent 400 km
(250 miles) by rail to Australia's east coast.
Adani aims to reach a final investment decision on the
Carmichael project in late 2015.
Australia's federal and Queensland governments are eager to
see the mine built following the loss of more than 4,000 coal
jobs over the past two years, but analysts and project finance
experts believe Adani may have underestimated the challenge of
raising funds for the project.
"People have been very sceptical about the financing of this
project. As we always said, we'll keep getting this, one by one.
The pieces are falling in place," Adani Mining CEO Jeyakumar
Janakaraj told Reuters.
Adani, which is also facing a campaign by anti-coal
campaigners, is counting on securing A$1.2 billion to A$1.5
billion in funding from South Korea's export credit agencies, as
well as a loan from the U.S. Export-Import Bank.
The company's apparent momentum on Carmichael is in stark
contrast to rival Indian firm GVK's slow progress on another
huge coal mine in the Galilee Basin, the Alpha project, which is
co-owned by Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart.
Much bigger coal rivals, such as BHP Billiton and
Glencore, have shelved coal developments at a time when
a third of Australia's coal output is making losses.
Janakaraj dismissed comments by Indian Power and Coal
Minister Piyush Goyal that the country may be able to stop
importing thermal coal within three years.
