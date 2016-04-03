(Repeats story published on Sunday; no changes to text)
By Tom Westbrook
SYDNEY, April 3 India's Adani Enterprises Ltd
was granted approval by Australia's Queensland state
government on Sunday to proceed with its proposed A$10 billion
($7.7 billion) Carmichael coal project in the Galilee Basin.
Queensland Premier Annastascia Palaszczuk said the approvals
gave Adani permission to mine coal reserves estimated at 11
billion tonnes and to build roads, workshops, power lines and
pipelines associated with the mine.
"Some approvals are still required before construction can
start, and ultimately committing to the project will be a
decision for Adani," Palaszczuk said in a statement.
Adani said in a statement it would continue to finalise
second tier approvals "with the clear aim of commencing
construction in calendar year 2017".
Progess would depend on resolving legal challenges from
environmentalists, a company spokesman told Reuters.
The company has battled opposition from green groups since
starting work on the project five years ago. Environmentalists
continue to fight Adani's project on numerous fronts and are
lobbying banks not to provide loans.
They cite potential damage from port dredging, shipping and
climate change stoked by coal from the mine. Two legal
challenges to the project are currently before courts.
The Australian Conservation Foundation said in a statement
the mine was "inconsistent with Australia's international
obligations" to protect the Great Barrier Reef as coal from the
mine would stoke global warming and drive coral bleaching.
Several international banks have said they will not provide
financing for coal mining in the Galilee Basin, while Standard
Chartered and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
pulled out of the project in August.
Analysts say Adani will also find it tough to raise
financing for the project due to a prolonged downturn in the
global coal market.
Adani's spokesman said that tough market should not put
pressure on the project because most of its coal is already
earmarked for Adani-owned power plants in India, rather than for
sale on the open market.
($1 = 1.3043 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin)