SYDNEY, April 4 Environmental campaigners say
they hope two outstanding court cases can still stop India's
Adani Enterprises Ltd from developing a A$10 billion
($7.6 billion) coal project, even after it received a key state
government approval.
The granting of a mining lease by the state government
marked another step in Adani's long-running bid for approval to
mine and ship an estimated 11 million tonnes of coal reserves,
building roads, power lines and pipelines to do so.
But activists - some 200 of which protested outside the
Queensland parliament on Monday - say the ongoing federal court
challenges could still throw Adani's plans into doubt.
Benedict Coyne, a lawyer for the Wangan and Jagalingou
people, who have rejected a land use agreement with Adani, said
he was surprised a decision had come while the cases were still
in process.
"If it is found that the decision was not made lawfully,
then any (further) decisions are called into question," he said.
Adani said in a statement on Sunday that it had a "clear and
positive" commitment from the government and welcomed the
approval as an important milestone.
The group said it expected appeals to be resolved in 2016,
allowing construction to begin in 2017.
Adani, which has battled opposition from green groups since
work on the project began five years ago, will now need to
resolve its financing, with banks under increased pressure not
to provide loans for coal in particular.
Several international banks have said they will not provide
financing for coal mining in the Galilee Basin, while Standard
Chartered and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
pulled out of the project in August.
Adani has said tough market conditions should not put
pressure on the project because most of its coal is already
earmarked for Adani-owned power plants in India, rather than for
sale on the open market.
($1 = 1.3106 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)