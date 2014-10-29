MELBOURNE Oct 29 India's Adani Enterprises
has hired consulting firm Parsons Brinckerhoff to
manage contract reviews for its long-delayed A$7 billion ($6.2
billion) coal mine, rail and port project as it looks to start
production by the end of 2017.
Adani said on Wednesday the consultant would provide quality
control and audit services for engineering, procurement and
construction contracts, in the latest sign Adani is trying to
push ahead with a mine it originally aimed to open this year.
With coal prices at five-year lows and up to a third of all
Australian production running at a loss, much bigger companies
than Adani, like BHP Billiton and Glencore
, have shelved new coal projects in Australia.
Adani earlier this year lined up South Korea's POSCO
Engineering & Construction Co Ltd to build the rail line for the
Carmichael mine and bought out royalty rights on the coal from
Linc Energy.
"We are well placed to commence construction in the first
quarter of 2015 in line with our guidance of first coal in
2017," Adani Mining Chief Executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said in
a statement. Adani Mining is a unit of Adani Enterprises.
The project still needs a mining license, landowner
agreements along the rail route, and approval for a revised port
expansion plan that calls for dredge waste to be dumped on land
instead of near the Great Barrier Reef.
($1 = 1.1289 Australian dollar)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Anand Basu and Richard
Pullin)