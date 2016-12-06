GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia rises after Dow tops 20,000 for first time, dollar on defensive
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index up 0.3 pct, Japan's Nikkei up 1.1 pct
SYDNEY Dec 6 Adani Enterprises' $16 billion Carmichael mine in Australia's Queensland state is "back on track", with early construction work due to start in June or July next year, Adani Australia chief executive Jeyakumar Janakaraj said on Tuesday.
"We want to start construction in the middle of next year," Janakaraj told reporters in Townsville, where he announced an agreement with the state government to hire local workers.
"There will be early works we plan to start in the quarter of June-July and we would want to start the main works from the last quarter of the year."
The long-delayed project comprises six open-cut pits and five underground collieries. It has stalled amid a series of lawsuits brought by environmental groups and delays to government approvals.
(Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Richard Pullin)
LIMA, Jan 25 A massive graft inquiry in Peru has put a damper on robust growth projections for this year as the "Odebrecht effect" chills investments and stalls public works projects, the government said on Wednesday.
Jan 25 Magellan Midstream Partners said on Wednesday it shut its pipeline in Worth County, Iowa, after spilling about 3,300 barrels of diesel fuel earlier in the day.