* Adani holds out for Australian state royalty deal
* State government looks to spur new mines, gas fields
(Adds state premier comment, project details)
MELBOURNE May 22 India's Adani Enterprises
on Monday deferred a final investment decision on its
long-delayed Australian Carmichael coal project as the
Queensland state government has yet to sign off on a royalty
deal for the mine.
The company had been planning to make a final investment
decision (FID) on the 25 million tonnes a year coal mine and
rail project by the end of May.
"Adani is advised that the Queensland cabinet did not
consider any submission or make a decision on royalties for the
Adani project today," said the firm's spokesman in Australia,
Ron Watson.
"In light of that, Adani has today deferred a decision by
the board on FID until the government makes a decision."
The Queensland government is considering ways to extend
royalty payments to promote jobs and investment in a state that
has been hammered by the commodities slump over the past five
years.
However, the Labor government is running into opposition
within its own ranks, after having promised that no taxpayer
money would be used to subsidise the controversial Carmichael
project in the untapped Galilee Basin.
Queensland Premier Anastasia Palazsczuk said on Monday that
the issue had not been discussed by cabinet, but said that any
change in the state's royalty regime would not just be for Adani
but would be for a range of new mines and gas developments.
"I think that as a government, we can look very clearly at
trying to open up the Galilee (and other areas)," she told
reporters.
"At the end of the day, it's all about jobs, and that's what
Queenslanders want."
Adani has battled green groups over the past six years
looking to block what would be Australia's biggest coal mine.
Opponents have argued the coal exports would stoke global
warming and that the project would require a port expansion that
could damage the Great Barrier Reef.
The port expansion is no longer needed as the company has
shrunk the first phase of the mine to 25 million tonnes from 40
million tonnes a year, as it looks to make the mine and rail
project more affordable at around $4 billion, instead of more
than $10 billion.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph
Radford)