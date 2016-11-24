* Adani launches 1,500 MW solar push in Australia
* Adani still pursuing long-delayed Australian coal plan
MELBOURNE Nov 25 India's Adani Group
has secured land to build two solar farms in Australia, together
worth A$400 million ($300 million) as part of a five-year drive
to construct 1,500 megawatts of solar energy plants in the
country.
The solar push comes as Adani continues to battle opposition
to its plans to build a $7 billion coal mine in Australia, a
project that has been long-delayed due to a string of
environmental lawsuits.
Adani, India's biggest solar power producer and top
coal-fired generator, said it would build a 100-200 MW solar
farm in Moranbah in the east of Australia, one of the towns
worst hit by the global slump in coal mining over the past four
years.
Construction is due to begin in mid-2017 and is expected to
take about a year, it said on Thursday.
The second solar farm will be in Whyalla, a town in South
Australia stung by the collapse of steel maker Arrium, with
construction of the 120-150 MW plant due to begin in late 2017,
Adani said in a separate statement on Friday.
South Australia has led the country's push away from
coal-fired power, with wind and solar energy now accounting for
about 40 percent of the state's electricity supply.
One of the green groups that has long fought Adani's planned
Carmichael coal mine welcomed its expansion into solar power in
Australia.
"This is a sensible move that recognises the long term
future of electricity production is in renewables," Mackay
Conservation Group coordinator Peter McCallum said in an emailed
statement.
($1 = 1.3504 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Joseph Radford and
Richard Pullin)