(Adds decline comment from SMEC)
June 23 India's Adani Mining has asked
its four engineering contractors working on the Carmichael
project to halt work around the mine, the Guardian Australia
reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
Halting work at this stage of the project made no sense even
as a savings measure, and raises speculation that the Indian
company might scrap the project altogether, Guardian Australia
said. (bit.ly/1K8PyxE)
Adani has signed up buyers for about 70 percent of the 40
million tonnes coal the Carmichael project is due to produce in
its first phase, with production expected to begin in late 2017.
Guardian Australia said it is understood that about 40
engineers working for one of Adani's contractors, WorleyParsons,
were among those pulled off the project.
Tim Buckley, a director of energy finance studies,
Australasia, at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial
Analysis, which opposes new coal developments said halting work
at this stage "just crucifies the project", the newspaper
reported.
SMEC, one of the contractors hired by Adani, declined to
comment.
Adani and its other contractors Aecon, Aurecon and
WorleyParsons could not be reached for comment outside regular
business hours.
Adani's ambitions in Australia have been uncertain following
a surprise election result in Australia's coal-rich Queensland
state, leading to a policy reversal, and heightened pressure to
protect the Great Barrier Reef.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru)