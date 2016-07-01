By Promit Mukherjee and Melanie Burton
| MUMBAI/SYDNEY, July 1
MUMBAI/SYDNEY, July 1 Indian billionaire Gautam
Adani-controlled conglomerate Adani Enterprises plans
to build a copper smelter with an eye to furthering its
ambitions in the solar sector, said a source familiar with the
plan.
The company recently sought environmental approval to set up
a 1-million-tonne-per-year copper smelter in the western state
of Gujarat, according to an application submitted by the company
which was reviewed early this month by the Environment Ministry.
The smelter is expected to cost 100 billion rupees ($1.47
billion) and will source copper concentrate through imports, the
application stated, without providing the reasoning behind the
new foray.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that
the smelter however, is expected to feed into its proposed solar
panel manufacturing capacity, fueling the company's ambitions of
becoming an integrated solar power company.
The project will not be an entry into the commercial copper
business for Adani, also India's biggest coal importer, but will
be primarily for ensuring secure supply of raw material for the
group's proposed venture into solar photovoltaic equipment
manufacturing, said the source.
The company did not respond to requests for comment on the
plans.
A second source from an international trading firm familiar
with the smelter project said the first stage of 300,000 tonnes
is expected be completed within the next two years.
Adani Enterprises, which has interests in coal mining, oil &
gas and logistics, has bet big on solar power riding on Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's solar mission that targets setting up
of 100 gigawatts of solar power generation capacity by the end
of 2022.
As part of the push, the government has also incentivised
setting up of exclusive parks for domestic manufacturing of
solar PV modules. That would equate to around 600,000 tonnes of
additional copper demand based on the thumb rule of 6 tonnes of
copper required for one megawatt of solar cell capacity.
Adani plans to have a share of 10 percent of the national
target by the same time and has said it plans to set up a solar
PV module plant in Gujarat.
The gamble could also get a boost from the $1 billion loan
promised Thursday by the World Bank for India's solar energy
programme as Modi sought climate change funds from the
international lender.
(Reporting by Promit Mukherjee and Melanie Burton; Editing by
Euan Rocha and Gopakumar Warrier)