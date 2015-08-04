Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
MUMBAI Aug 4 Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises Ltd said on Tuesday it was in discussions with Taiwan's Foxconn, the trade name for Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd, for a joint venture, though no agreement had been signed.
A local television channel reported earlier on Tuesday that the company was planning a joint venture worth $5 billion with Foxconn to build components for companies like Apple Inc and Amazon.
"We are at the discussion stage only and have not signed any agreement which requires disclosure," the company said in a filing.
Foxconn is the world's largest contract maker of electronic products and counts companies like Apple, BlackBerry, Motorola, Huawei and Xiaomi as clients.
(Reporting by Nivedita Bhattacharjee in Mumbai; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order