MUMBAI Feb 23 India's diversified Adani group is evaluating the potential acquisition of BG Group Plc's stake in Gujarat Gas, Adani spokesman Ameet Desai said on Thursday.

BG India, a unit of the British oil and gas company, announced in November that it was interested in selling its 65 percent stake in Gujarat Gas, a western India-focused gas distribution company.

Adani's holding company also plans to sell its real estate business, which will be taken over by the group's founding family, Desai said.

The Adani group, led by billionaire Gautam Adani, has grown rapidly beyond its commodities trading business under Adani Enterprises over the past decade.

It now includes power producer Adani Power and private port operator Adani Port and Special Economic Zone . (Reporting by Prashant Mehra and Ketan Bondre; Editing by Ted Kerr)