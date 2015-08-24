A worker sits on a truck being loaded with coal at a railway coal yard on the outskirts of Ahmedabad November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave/Files

NEW DELHI Adani Group said on Monday it would invest 250 billion rupees ($3.75 billion) in a coal gasification project.

Adani said in a statement the project would be launched in Chhattisgarh, one of India's poorest, where there is an abundant supply of poorer quality coal containing high ash.

It said it would also invest 2 billion rupees in a rice bran solvent extraction plant and a physical refinery packing plant in Chhattisgarh.

Headed by billionaire Gautam Adani, the Adani Group's operations include coal mining, power plants, ports and logistics.

($1 = 66.6900 rupees)

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; editing by Jason Neely)