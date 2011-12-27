MUMBAI Dec 27 India's Adani Power expects its margins to be impacted due to increase in prices of Indonesian coal, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

Ravi Sharma earlier said the company would put on hold capacity expansion projects of 6,500 MW due to lack of clarity on coal supplies.

India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but power companies have struggled to access local supplies due to environmental and land acquisition delays, forcing expensive imports from Indonesia and Australia. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)