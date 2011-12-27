UPDATE 6-Controversial Dakota pipeline to go ahead after Army approval
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
MUMBAI Dec 27 India's Adani Power expects its margins to be impacted due to increase in prices of Indonesian coal, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.
Ravi Sharma earlier said the company would put on hold capacity expansion projects of 6,500 MW due to lack of clarity on coal supplies.
India holds 10 percent of the world's coal reserves, but power companies have struggled to access local supplies due to environmental and land acquisition delays, forcing expensive imports from Indonesia and Australia. (Reporting by Ketan Bondre)
* Tribe plans legal challenge, Washington protest (Adds acting army secretary, more from Standing Rock Sioux, background)
Feb 7 Independent investment bank Moelis & Co was chosen as an adviser for the planned initial public offering of Saudi Aramco on Tuesday, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
* Chinese oil demand growth also falters amid economic slowdown