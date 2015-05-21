MELBOURNE May 21 India's Adani Mining
has signed up buyers for around 70 percent of the coal it plans
to produce from a huge mine in Australia, putting it a step
closer to being able to seal funding for the A$10 billion ($7.9
billion) project, its local head said on Thursday.
The key hurdle Adani needs to clear to secure loans for the
Carmichael mine, rail and port project is dredging approval to
expand its Abbot Point port. Australia's environment minister is
expected to rule on that in the second half of this year.
($1 = 1.2644 Australian dollars)
