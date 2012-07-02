UPDATE 9-Oil prices up but gains pared after 7th straight stock build
* OPEC/non-OPEC show 86 pct compliance with cuts in Jan -sources (Updates with settlement prices, new compliance data)
MELBOURNE, July 2 India's Adani Enterprises and Australian rail operator QR National plan to work together to study building a $6 billion rail line from Adani's Queensland coal project to the Pacific Ocean, the two companies said on Monday.
Both companies won approval from the Queensland state government for separate rail routes last month, and have now agreed to run a feasibility study looking at infrastructure to handle 60-80 million tonnes a year from Adani's Carmichael mine.
The rail line is key to Adani's $10 billion coal project in the Galilee Basin, an untapped region where five major mines, including a project run by rival Indian firm GVK Power & Infrastructure, could produce more than 200 million tonnes a coal a year. (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Ed Davies)
MILAN, Feb 23 Italian oil services group Saipem does not see any recovery for the industry this year in spite of higher crude prices, with oil companies continuing to delay projects.
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 23 The government of Alberta, Canada's crude-producing province, kept its 2016-17 budget deficit forecast steady on Thursday in a third-quarter fiscal update, and said the province's battered economy was turning a corner after a prolonged downturn.