(Adds Adani quotes, details)
By James Regan
SYDNEY, June 24 India's Adani Mining
said on Wednesday it was rejigging the budget on the A$10
billion ($7.72 billion) Carmichael coal mine project in
Australia as it faces delays in government approvals.
Adani intends to ship most of the coal from the mine to
India for use in generating household power in line with Prime
Minister Narendra Modi's goal to connect all of India to the
electricity grid during his tenure.
In announcing the setback, Adani also confirmed a media
report it had asked independent contracting firms employed on
the project to halt work around the mine.
A report in the Guardian Australia said it had asked its
four engineering contractors to stop operating, raising
speculation that the Indian company might scrap the project
altogether.
"This is only temporary," an Adani spokeswoman, Kate Haddan
said, adding a target to commence coal mining in 2017 stood for
now.
Adani in a statement said the project's current budget based
on previous anticipated approval timelines and milestones were
no longer achievable due to delays in receiving various
approvals from the Queensland state government.
"As a result of changes to a range of approvals over that
time, it's necessary to synchronise our budget, project
timelines and spending to meet those changes," it said.
Adani has signed up buyers for about 70 percent of the 40
million tonnes coal the Carmichael project is due to produce in
its first phase.
Adani's project mainly hinges on environmental approval to
deepen a port on the fringe of Australia' Great Barrier Reef in
order to ship the coal, a proposal generating opposition
worldwide.
An earlier plan to dump 3 million cubic metres of soil
dredged at the port of Abbot Point into the sea about 25 km (15
miles) from the Great Barrier Reef was rejected.
The Australian federal government must approve the actual
channel dredging and the state needs to clear Adani's solution
for storing the spoil.
A draft U.N. ruling has recommended against listing the
Great Barrier Reef as "in danger" but indicated it remains on
its watchlist ahead of a final ruling due by the end of this
month as it monitors plans for dredging.
Eleven of the world's biggest private investment banks,
including Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan
Chase, have publicly ruled out providing financing to Adani,
citing environmental concerns over the reef and fossil fuel
development.
The Queensland Department of State Development, which is
charged with approving the storage procedure, did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Australia's minister for industry and science, Ian
Macfarlane, recently said he was confident Adani would build the
mine because India was looking for a stable supplier of
coal.
($1 = 1.2957 Australian dollars)
(Editing by Michael Perry)