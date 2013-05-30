UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 30 The founders of India's Adani Enterprises Ltd, a trading firm, have set the floor price at 227 rupees per share to sell about 16 million shares on Thursday to meet the market regulator's directive on minimum public shareholding.
According to the new rules, founders of listed Indian companies cannot own more than 75 percent of the listed entity. The deadline is June-end.
Adani Enterprises shares closed at 219.55 rupees on Wednesday. (Reporting By Harichandan Arakali in BANGALORE; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
KIEV, March 4 The International Monetary Fund said on Saturday it had reached an agreement with Ukraine on an updated memorandum under a $17.5 billion programme, paving the way for its board to consider the disbursement of the fourth loan tranche later in March.