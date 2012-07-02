MUMBAI, July 2 India's Adani Ports and Special
Economic Zone Ltd said it would develop a dry bulk
terminal at Kandla Port in Gujarat with an investment of about
12 billion rupees ($216 million).
The terminal, which will be developed by its unit Adani
Kandla Bulk Terminal Pvt Ltd, will have a capacity of 20 million
metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) and will be constructed in 24
months, the company said in a statement.
Adani Group, of which Adani Ports and SEZ is a part, owns
and operates three ports - Mundra and Dahej in India and Abbot
Point in Australia and is also developing ports at Hazira,
Mormugao, Visakhapatnam and Kandla in India and Dudgeon Point in
Australia.
The group aims to increase its annual cargo handling
capacity from 78 million metric tonnes (MT) in 2012 to 200
million MT by 2020, it said.
($1 = 55.67)
(Reporting by Ketan Bondre; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)