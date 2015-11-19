(Corrects 6th paragraph to say LightLake Therapeutics is based
Nov 18 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
approved the first-ever nasal spray emergency treatment for
opioid overdose on Wednesday.
The spray, developed by privately held Adapt Pharma Ltd,
uses naloxone, a drug used to treat opioid overdose for nearly
45 years but approved only in injectable forms. (1.usa.gov/1Qv4gU7)
Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
indicates opioid overdose led to about 23,500 deaths in the
United States in 2013, a four-fold jump from 1999.
A majority of these deaths occur in non-medical settings,
stressing the need for user-friendly treatments that can be
administered without the help of a medical practitioner, Adapt
Chief Executive Seamus Mulligan told Reuters.
The treatment, Narcan, which Adapt plans to launch by
January, is expected to have wide coverage under health
insurance with affordable co-pays, Mulligan added.
Ireland-based Adapt bought the development and
commercialization rights to Narcan from New York-based Lightlake
Therapeutics Inc in December 2014.
Group purchasers, such as law enforcement, fire fighters,
departments of health, local school districts, colleges and
universities, and community-based organizations will be able to
purchase the spray at a discounted price of $37.50 per 4
mg device, Mulligan said.
