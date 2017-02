JAKARTA Aug 15 Adaro Energy , Indonesia's second biggest coal miner, said on Monday its first half net profit more than doubled from a year ago to $268 million because of a rise in sales and higher coal prices.

The firm's first half revenue rose 35 percent to $1.8 billion, while coal sales rose 10 percent to 24.02 million tonnes, the firm said in a statement to the stock exchange. (Reporting by Janeman Latul; Editing by Neil Chatterjee)