JAKARTA Aug 24 Adaro Energy , Indonesia's second-biggest coal miner, said late on Tuesday that its subsidiary, Alam Tri Abadi, had signed an agreement to a buy a majority stake in Mustika Indah Permai (MIP).

The 75 percent stake in MIP, a coal mining company developing a greenfield coal project in South Sumatra, cost $222.5 million, Adaro said in a statement.

"Our investment in MIP is part of our drive to create sustainable value from Indonesian coal and achieve our vision to become a leading Indonesian mining and energy group," Adaro Energy's president director, Garibaldi Thohir, said.

MIP is one of a number of opportunities that, together with organic growth, will help Adaro Energy achieve 80 million tonnes of production in the medium term, the statement added. (Reporting by Michael Taylor; Editing by Matt Driskill)