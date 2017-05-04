YOKOHAMA, Japan May 4 Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Takehiko Nakao on Thursday urged regional economies to keep the momentum alive to open up trade for continued growth in the face of rising protectionism around the world.

Speaking at a news conference in Yokohama, eastern Japan, to kick off the ADB's annual meeting, Nakao said it was too early to say protectionism was affecting the ADB's growth projections for Asia. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)