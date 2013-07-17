(Corrects Nakao's first name to Takehiko, not Takehiro, in 1st paragraph)

TOKYO, July 17 China's economic slowdown is likely to weigh on Southeast Asian economies but is unlikely to lead to a steep downturn in the region's growth, Asian Development Bank President Takehiko Nakao said on Wednesday.

"Chinese exports are making a clear slowdown and may not sustain the momentum seen in the past," Nakao, Japan's former top currency diplomat, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

Nakao said he saw no serious short-term risks to China's economy, adding that the country's challenges were more about achieving sustainable, balanced growth driven by personal consumption.

"Risks remain on whether China can strike a balance between consumption and investment, and if it can smoothly achieve reforms in its financial and currency systems as well as its state-owned companies," he said.

On Tuesday the ADB cut its growth forecasts for developing Asia this year and the next as a softer outlook for China, the world's second-largest economy, meant subdued economic activity elsewhere in the region. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Shinichi Saoshiro)