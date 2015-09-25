(Adds detail, background)
MANILA, Sept 25 The Asian Development Bank said
on Friday it will double to $6 billion a year by 2020 its
financing of projects to help Asia-Pacific countries mitigate
the impact of climate change.
"Nowhere is tackling climate change more critical than in
Asia and the Pacific, where rising sea levels, melting glaciers,
and weather extremes like floods and droughts are damaging
livelihoods and taking far too many lives," ADB President
Takehiko Nakao said in a statement.
Six of the 10 nations most vulnerable to climate change are
in the Asia Pacific region, the ADB said, making it highly
susceptible to environmental shocks and disasters.
The ADB said South Asia could lose 8.8 percent of its annual
gross domestic product by 2100, while Southeast Asia could lose
6.7 percent of its GDP a year, if it fails to combat the effects
of climate change.
Out of the $6 billion financing, $4 billion will be
dedicated to mitigation through scaling up support for renewable
energy, energy efficiency and sustainable transport, as well as
for building smart cities.
The rest will be for adaptation through more resilient
infrastructure, climate-smart agriculture, and better
preparation for climate-related disasters, the Manila-based
lender said.
The ADB said it would also explore co-financing
opportunities with public and private partners to help the
region adapt to global warming, adding it would adjust its
procurement systems to integrate cleaner technology in its
projects.
