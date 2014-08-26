BRIEF-Ventas Inc says buys medical campus in Rhode Island
* Says purchased life science, research and medical campus in Providence, Rhode Island from affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII
NEW DELHI Aug 26 The Asian Development Bank has raised $50 million through offshore, Indian rupee-linked, the lender said in a statement on Tuesday.
The rupee-denominated bonds would be settled in US dollars and would mature in August 2016, the statement said.
The bonds were sold as part of the Manila-based lender's $500 million offshore rupee-linked bond programme, which aims to deepen India's capital markets, it added. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; editing by Malini Menon)
* Group made up of Advent International, Permira and one comprised of Bain Capital, Cinven each made formal 58 euros/share offers for Germany's Stada- FT Source text : http://on.ft.com/2nlale3 Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazil's Cruzeiro do Sul Educacional SA, the country's sixth-biggest for-profit education firm, could opt for a public listing in order to fund growth and acquisitions, Planning Director Fábio Figueiredo told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.