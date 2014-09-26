MUMBAI, Sept 26 Asian Development Bank (ADB) sold its entire 5.2 percent stake in Indian gas supplier Petronet LNG Ltd for 7.14 billion rupees ($116.8 million) on Friday via block deals, BSE data showed.

ADB sold over 39 million shares of Petronet LNG on BSE in various block deals, at an average price of 183.2 rupees a share.

The shares were bought by Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius Pvt Ltd and HDFC Mutual funds among others, according to BSE data.

Citigroup bought 8.8 million shares, HDFC Top 200 Fund took 3.77 million shares, while HDFC Equity Fund purchased 4.67 million shares at 183.2 rupees a share each

The gas supplier's shares ended down 3.8 percent at 185.50 rupees on Friday on BSE.

ADB had on Thursday launched a share sale in Petronet LNG to raise up to $120 million, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal had told Reuters. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Anand Basu)